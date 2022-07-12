Manoj Oja, a migrant worker from Assam shockingly ended up at the Indo-Pakistan border due to a mix-up, his family members in Charaideo district told this publication.

Oja, who hails from the Seleng village under the Mahmora Assembly Constituency in Charaideo, reportedly left for Rajasthan around one month ago in order to work at a plywood factory.

After rendering his services for a month, Oja made plans to return back home. However, a mix-up at the Jaipur railway station led him straight to the Pakistan border.

According to our sources, Oja boarded a train headed for Pakistan by mistake. Moreover, he forgot his bag containing important documents at the Jaipur train station.

One day later, on July 8, Oja’s family members received a phone call from him. He had apparently dialed up from another person’s phone asking his kin to help him reach his house from the Indo-Pakistan border.

Understandably, his family is shell shocked.

How does a person who had gone to work in Rajasthan end up near the Pakistan border?

Meanwhile, Oja’s family has filed an FIR at the nearby police station at Kakatibari. However, the man is yet to be brought back.

According to Oja’s family, he was suffering from financial difficulties and was paid around Rs 5,000 for his work at the factory.

“We are unable to contact him. We have no idea how he is – where he is, what he is eating. We are looking towards the government for help. We are hopeful that the government will help him return home,” said his brother.