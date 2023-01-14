World’s longest luxury river cruise Ganga Vilas Cruise has set sail from January 13. It will cover a distance of around 3200 km.



This cruise will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam, and travel through Kolkata and Dhaka.



Dibrugarh is set to be a part of the world's longest river voyage with the launch of 'Ganga Vilas'.

Having 18 suites and associated facilities, it will reach Dibrugarh on March1, 2023 covering the distance in 48 days, traversing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh on the way.

A suite that accommodates two starts at Rs 55 lakhs for the 51-day itinerary. This includes all meals, experiences, guided tours, the stay and excursions and excludes taxes.



Offering more than a mere journey, the cruise offers an experiential voyage into luxury, art, culture, history, spirituality and much more.



India on January 12 created history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated World's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh.



The 62.5 meters long and 12.8 meters-wide cruise is having 18 luxury suits and is said to be equipped with a pollution-free system and noise control technology.

Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush - Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism - Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways - Shantanu Thakur were also present on the occasion.



Apart from them, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav also joined the event virtually.

Antara Ganga Vilas will set sail from Varanasi on 13 January and disembark at Nimati Ghat in Dibrugarh, Assam, 51 days later. The journey will cover Ghazipur, Buxar, Patna, Munger, Murshidabad, Kalna, Kolkata, Bangar Island, Dhaka, Sirajganj, Guwahati and more. At Nimati Ghat, airport transfers will be provided to Dibrugarh Airport, which is a four-hour drive away.



The Antara Ganga Vilas is an all-suite cruise. All of the 18 suites onboard come with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow river views 24x7. All the rooms are inspired by the paintings of German artist Josef Albers, whose experiments with colour resulted in abstract paintings that were almost meditative. Each suite is designed to exude a similar sense of peace, with Indian fabrics, weaves and handmade furniture. All modern amenities are available, including a minibar, heater, wardrobe, television, ensuite bathroom with a high-pressure shower and bathroom amenities by Forest Essentials. A range of bath oils, hair oils, sleep mists and face mists are available on demand.