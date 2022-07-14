Farmers in the nation, particularly small and marginal farmers, have suffered crop losses as a result of unpredictable rainfall and a drought-like situation.

Against this backdrop, farmers of the Merapani and Dhansiri sub-divisions of the Golaghat District are worried as they are not able to plough their land due to the rainfall crisis.

Even during the heavy monsoon season, the fields in the Merapani and Dhansiri sub-divisions of the Golaghat district remain dry due to a lack of appropriate rainfall.

Residents of Kashmiri, Jaipukhuri, Merapani's Chaudang Pathar, and the other agricultural villages in the Dhansiri sub-division region are currently experiencing water shortages.

Many individuals have planted paddy seeds using artificial water, but the seeds are likely to become unsuitable for planting if rains do not increase over the next 10 to 15 days.

It is worth mentioning that farmers in many areas of the Merapani sub-division were unable to farm last year due to a lack of rainfall.

The area's poor families were desperate for two handfuls of rice a day. Meanwhile, many youths from farming families have been forced to leave for other states in search of employment.

Although the residents of the area have been calling on the government for decades to provide an irrigation system, the government has paid no attention.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have asked the authorities to provide water for their fields as soon as possible through irrigation plans.