Laxmiram Rangfar, a farmer hailed as an epitome of sustainable agriculture in Kaliabor, is revolutionizing farming practices by championing organic methods. Amid growing concerns about the health implications of chemical fertilizers, Rangfar has emerged as a beacon of hope, cultivating a bigha of watermelons and a variety of vegetables using solely organic fertilizers.

In a region where chemical fertilizers dominate the agricultural landscape, Rangfar's commitment to organic farming stands out as a testament to his dedication to providing healthy produce to consumers. Forgoing chemical fertilizers and pesticides, he has devised a meticulous process of preparing complete organic manure by decomposing leaves of flowers and trees, ensuring the fertility of his land while safeguarding public health.

"People are suffering from various diseases due to the consumption of food grown with chemical fertilizers," Rangfar emphasized. "It's imperative to prioritize the well-being of our consumers by offering them produce grown through natural means."

Rangfar's efforts have not gone unnoticed. His bighai bighai melons and a variety of organic vegetables, including improved varieties of brinjal, bhendi, bhol, and olive leafy vegetables, have garnered significant attention for their freshness and nutritional value. By eschewing chemical additives and embracing organic alternatives, Rangfar has carved a niche for himself in the market, earning a livelihood by selling his bamboo saang saji organic melons and fresh vegetables along the bustling streets of Kaziranga.

As consumers increasingly seek healthier alternatives and demand transparency in food production, Rangfar's approach serves as a blueprint for sustainable agriculture. His dedication to organic farming not only ensures the vitality of the land but also fosters a healthier future for generations to come.

With Rangfar's unwavering commitment to promoting organic farming, Kaliabor stands poised to become a model for sustainable agriculture, inspiring farmers across the region to follow suit and prioritize the well-being of both consumers and the environment.