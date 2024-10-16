Yasobanta Mahanta's journey from a small village in Assam’s Biswanath district to becoming a businessman in Austria is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride - it is an inspiring story of perseverance and ambition.

Growing up with humble beginnings, Mahanta walked to his school in Helem, driven by the advice of his mother to "think big."

The story goes back years ago when a boy dreamt of journeying overseas to enable his life to take flight, and indeed, he turned his dream into reality.

"I am a village boy," remarks Yasobanta Mahanta in an exclusive interview with India Today NE, as he recollects how his small steps, which once took him 10 kilometers to and fro school in Helem, later carried him to Europe where he now owns a business in Liechtenstein.

Powered by determination, the will to succeed, and his mother's words, "Think big, don't think small," Mahanta decided to take charge of his life. While traveling to Delhi was once a big deal, the village boy-turned-businessman secured a scholarship and ended up in Austria.

He recalls standing at Delhi airport with just 10 dollars in his pocket, surrounded by 10-15 friends, fueled by the determination to achieve his dreams. With only a return ticket in hand, he assured his friends that he would come back if things didn’t work out. Mahanta did return, but not as he had envisioned; he came back with a flourishing career and a spirit brimming with triumph.

Recently featured on Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi's official X handle, Yasobanta Mahanta's business in Austria came to light, highlighting one man's struggle from Assam to achieve that feat.

Mahanta's parents worked as primary school teachers and were involved in social work. He completed his schooling at a government college in Assamese medium, then attended Darrang College. After that, he pursued a degree in Accountancy from Guwahati Commerce College.

"During those days, going to Europe was a big deal," states Mahanta, describing how his life took a remarkable turn when he applied for a Hotel Management scholarship for Northeastern students offered by the North Eastern Council, worth a modest amount of Rs 350, which, at the time, was a hefty sum.

After applying for the scholarship, Yasobanta Mahanta went on with his life and forgot about the application he had sent a long time ago. To his surprise, it resurfaced with great news — his application had been accepted. Following the development, Mahanta ended up in Madras for a 3-year-long course in the hospitality industry, an 'Axomiya bhoot' amongst high-profile students.

During a time when the hotel industry was just emerging in India, Yasobanta Mahanta discovered his passion for cooking and hospitality. Eager to explore opportunities in this burgeoning field, he began his career at The Ambassador Hotel in Mumbai, where he started as a management trainee through campus placements. His journey later took him to Madras to work at a new five-star hotel.

"I can fluently speak, read and write in 5 languages - Hindi, Assamese, English, French and German," Mahanta happily remarks, noting that the conservativeness of Europeans regarding their languages had him specialise in them.

Inspired by teachers who spoke of the hospitality landscape in Europe, particularly in Austria, Mahanta dreamt of pursuing his studies abroad. After he recognised these countries as the epicenters of the hospitality industry, Assam's village boy took a leap of faith by enrolling at the Klessheim institute in Salzburg. As financial constraints loomed large, Mahanta secured a loan from the State Bank of India to fund his education.

Mahanta expresses how he confidently shared his aspirations when the Ambassador hotel’s general manager, Rajesh Mehta questioned his decision to resign, only to in turn get valuable advice from Mehta who himself had studied in Salzburg.

Survival Of The Fittest

Yasobanta Mahanta arrived in Salzburg in October 1988 where he embraced the uncertainty with an open mind. "I had no expectations about how I would be received, if I would be welcomed," he recalls. "I was ready to do whatever it took to survive."

While Mahanta acknowledged that discrimination exists worldwide, he notes that it is one’s perspective that matters. Mahanta encountered both kindness as well as discrimination during his time abroad, but he remained focused on his goal. "People's behaviour was secondary to me - some were nice, some were not," he explains, further expressing, "I was simply happy to be there."

Today, while it is not uncommon for many in the younger generation to find it challenging to read and write in Assamese, Yasobanta Mahanta ensured that his children - born and brought up in Austria - speak fluent Assamese. "We taught them at home," he states.

Mahanta's daughter, a Neurology doctor at Zurich University Hospital, and son, a student pursuing PhD in Physics at Oxford University are adept with their rich Assamese culture. "It would be a pity if they could not communicate with our relatives and family in our mother tongue," he says, stressing the importance of connecting with one’s cultural roots, regardless of the country in which one resides.

Mahanta with his family

"Settling in Europe usually takes at least ten years," explains Mahanta, whose path was lined with success back then. In Austria, individuals are required to work for four months in a restaurant for practical training, during which they must secure a work permit or find a long-term employer; otherwise, they must return home.

Even as people struggle to find an employer, Mahanta met someone after four months who helped him obtain his first work permit. Permits are issued in stages: one year, two years, and then five years, all of which require continuous employment, he states.

Finally getting a chance to mark his space in Europe, Mahanta reflects, "I obtained citizenship and started my own business with an Austrian partner. Together, we launched a 200-bedded hotel and restaurant that successfully ran for 7-8 years." Eventually, Mahanta took the next step in his journey and moved ahead to live his entrepreneurial dream. He started with his own hotel in Austria and expanded his horizons further by starting a business in Liechtenstein.

"My wife also joined me in 1993. She is a very good cook, thanks to her family who imbibed that in her," he states.

Speaking more about his business, Mahanta said, "We have chefs from Jharkhand and Uttarakhand — our team consists of talented Indian chefs." He further stated how during the summer, the prime focus shifts to catering to Indian groups in Austria and Liechtenstein. "We usually serve more North Indian and Northeast Indian food, keeping in mind that people are health conscious now, so the dishes should not be too rich," he states.

Cultural Roots Intact

Staying connected to his Assamese roots, Yasobanta Mahanta has opened a hospital in Helem, Biswanath in Assam as a heartfelt endeavour to give back to his community, focusing solely on social impact rather than profit-making. In 2023, he launched a European-style hotel named 'Yaso's Food Court' near his hospital, located on National Highway 15 just before Gohpur. The establishment serves as a resting place for travelers, reflecting Mahanta's commitment to both his heritage and the well-being of his community.

Project in Helem, Biswanath

In addition to his culinary ventures, Mahanta also maintains a continuous link with Assamese people in Europe through "Axom Milan," a gathering where Assamese individuals come together. "We set a place and meet, which helps us connect with fellow Assamese living in Europe," he explains. However, he shares, "I have not met any Assamese entrepreneurs to date."

"I am happy to still be in this industry," Mahanta shares, further acknowledging the challenges that come with it. He informs how many factors - no time to spare, every hour is devoted to work, non-existent personal space - have pressured his friends to quit. "My life revolves around work and family," he adds, stressing the need to strike a balance between work and family.

When asked about introducing the essence of Assamese cuisine in Europe, Mahanta candidly shares the challenges of promoting and marketing Indian dishes abroad. "We prepare fish curry in the Assamese style, but we avoid using names

like 'Masor Tenga' because food is a sensitive aspect. Very few people are willing to explore new food options."

He recalls a meeting with Chef Atul Lahkar and others around 3-4 years ago, where he emphasised the need to standardise certain Assamese dishes and the importance of effectively marketing them. "We should embrace its entirety, and an initiative should be taken to enhance the approach to Assamese cuisine."

"Unfortunately," he said, "food items were coming from the UK; however, after Brexit, Indian items like 'Kazi Nemu', 'Bhut Jolokia', and 'ginger' have become unavailable in certain parts of Europe."

Starry Career

Mahanta’s journey took a glamorous turn in New York, Long Island, where he served as a private chef for Princess Yasmin Aga Khan - Rita Hayworth and Aga Khan's daughter. "I worked one summer for her and took great pride in it," he recalls. Mahanta not only prepared exquisite meals but also organised lavish parties for her.

He notes, "She appreciated my understanding of her eye for European style. She really likes me a lot." To top it off, the princess rewarded the Assamese businessman with a bonus and a two-week holiday trip to Brazil.

His star-studded career includes cooking for renowned singer Paul Simon and organising his events, which he considers a highlight of his journey.



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also paid a visit to Yasobanta Mahanta's hotel,

Furthermore, he passionately stresses the necessity of perseverance to conquer life's hurdles, declaring, "Nothing in life comes just like that." He asserts, "One must be committed 100 per cent; if you truly want to achieve something, you can always do it, but you must be clear about your goals."

Over the past 36 years, Mahanta has built a successful career in Austria, proving that with determination and a willingness to adapt, one can thrive in even the most challenging circumstances. Indeed, dreams do come true.