Guwahati city hit the severe mark in the air quality index on February 8.

Following massive construction work and low rainfall activity this season the city has witnessed severe levels of smog and pollution leading to burning eyes and low visibility.

The toxic levels of air pollution are directly affecting our respiratory system, putting people at a higher risk for asthma and lung inflammation.

Adding to the severity, the changing weather conditions have locked the pollutants in the air and made the situation worse in and around Guwahati.

Doctors are warning people of dire consequences and discouraging them from stepping outdoors.

Meanwhile, health experts have advised the residents of Guwahati to wear masks and stay indoors, especially when the pollution levels are high.

On the other hand, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has also issued a list of do's and don'ts for the general public.

Here is a list of Dos and Don'ts to help you survive this hazard:



Do's

• Remain indoors if you have breathing difficulty.

• Keep children indoors as much as possible.

• Drink plenty of water and fluids.

• Use Nasal filters or Air Purifiers which will provide short term relief.

• Regulate intake of fruits rich in Vitamin-C, Magnesium and Omega

▪ fatty acids.

• To keep some air purifying plants in homes and offices.

• Close the doors and windows.

• Check the temperature and humidity of your indoor premises.

• Wear protected gear such as pollution masks, air tight goggles.

• Cover your face specially nose and mouth.

• Consult a doctor or emergency department of nearest hospital in case of difficulty in breathing, severe coughing or onset of any other acute symptoms.

Don'ts

• Avoid strenuous activities which leads to inhalations of greater volumes of minute pollutants.

• Do not step out or indulge in outdoor activities during evening hours.

• Do not drive during poor visibility.

• Avoid rubbing your eyes in order to prevent eye infection.

Several Guwahati-bound flights have been diverted to Kolkata due to poor visibility on February 8.

As per reports, Air Asia Flight 9I 743, and Spice Jet flights SJ 696 and SJ 216 diverted to Kolkota. Further Akasha and Flybig airlines have also been diverted due to low visibility.