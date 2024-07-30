In a moment of pride for the state of Assam, two distinguished Assamese individuals have taken central roles in the administration of Chhattisgarh who through their administrative acumen will be at the helm of governance in Chhattisgarh. Sonmoni Borah, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1999 batch from the Chhattisgarh cadre, extended a warm welcome to Ramen Deka, the newly appointed governor of the state. Borah expressed his deep pride on social media platform X, highlighting the significance of this moment for the Assamese community.

Sonmoni Borah's post on X read, "It was an absolute honor and privilege to welcome new Hon'ble @GovernorCG Shri Ramen Deka Dangaria @ramendeka16 and Madam Reena Deka Kakaty Baideu. Being an #Assamese, a proud moment and pleasure for me personally too. We wish him a great and successful tenure in #Chhattisgarh!"

While Borah who is currently serving as the Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh government, will now be joined by Ramen Deka as the newly appointed Governor of the state and witness two Assamese at the core of governance in Chhattisgarh.

Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and a national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been appointed as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh. Succeeding Bishwabhushan Harichandan, Deka will take his oath of office on July 31, 2024, at Raj Bhavan, administered by Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha.

Born on March 1, 1954, in Sualkuchi, Assam, Deka brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His political journey, which began in 1980, includes serving as a Member of Parliament for the Mangaldoi constituency and holding significant positions within the BJP, such as state president and national secretary. Deka's involvement in crucial committees and projects, including the Prime Minister's Model Village Scheme, highlights his extensive expertise and commitment to public service.

This appointment is part of a broader gubernatorial reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu, who has appointed new governors for ten other states.

Meanwhile, Sonmoni Borah, currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Government, has made substantial contributions through his various administrative roles. He has held key positions such as Secretary to the Governor of Chhattisgarh, with additional responsibilities in the Department of Labor and Parliamentary Affairs.

Borah's tenure as District Magistrate and Collector in districts like Surguja, Janjgir-Champa, Kabirdham, Raipur, and Bilaspur has been noteworthy. He has spearheaded initiatives such as UDAAN, a program providing free English-medium education to children from primitive tribes in Chhattisgarh.

An alumnus of prestigious institutions like Maxwell School, Syracuse University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Delhi University, Borah has been recognized with multiple national awards, including two Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for his successful implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). His accolades also include the national award for the Best State for Divyangjan (PwD) welfare and rehabilitation as Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

Borah has held significant roles in various departments of the Chhattisgarh Government, including Women and Child Welfare, Social Welfare, Public Relations, Water Resources, Youth Affairs, Sports, Food, and Housing. His leadership in the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) has revolutionized land administration in the state. Under his guidance, the program has achieved remarkable success, earning national and international recognitions such as the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, Skoch Award Platinum, and the Geospatial World Excellence Award.

As Deka and Borah assume their respective roles, their combined experience and dedication are poised to drive Chhattisgarh towards further progress and development, reinforcing the state's commitment to efficient and innovative governance.