Hridoy Saikia takes over as Tezpur University registrar in-charge

Tezpur University has appointed Hridoy Saikia, Joint Registrar, as the new Registrar In-Charge following the resignation of Prof. Pritam Det from the position.

The appointment, announced by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhunath Singh, comes into effect immediately.

Saikia has been transferred from the office of the Controller of Examinations and assigned the duties and responsibilities of the Registrar In-Charge until the regular Registrar rejoins or further orders are issued.

Notably, Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhunath Singh appointed Hideshwar Saikia as Registrar In-Charge to restore smooth functioning and accelerate pending administrative work.

In line with this change, Anamika Pega, Deputy Registrar in-charge of General Administration & Establishment, has been posted to the office of the Controller of Examinations after handing over her responsibilities to Mr. Saikia.

The move aims to restore smooth functioning at the university and accelerate pending administrative work.

Copies of the office order have been circulated to all deans, heads of academic and administrative departments, teaching and non-teaching staff, and relevant offices for compliance.