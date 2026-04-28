HS student found dead in river after going missing in Assam's Sonari

A Higher Secondary examination candidate who had been reported missing since Monday night, April 27, was found dead in the Dikhow (Dissang) river on April 28.

The deceased, Keshav Konwar, a resident of Ujan Longpotia in Charaideo district, was a student of B.P.B. Higher Secondary School, Sonari.

According to sources, his bicycle, jacket and sandals were recovered from Dumukhia bridge at Miripathar earlier in the day, following which a search was launched.

The body was later recovered from the river.

The results of the Higher Secondary final examination, declared on Tuesday, April 28, showed that Keshav had passed in the second division from Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Memorial Higher Secondary School, Sonari.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Police said an investigation is under way.