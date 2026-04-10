HSLC 2026: 65.62 per cent pass in Assam; over 2.81 lakh clear exams, Dima Hasao tops

The Assam State School Education Board on Friday declared the results of the HSLC Examination 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,81,701 students successfully cleared it.

The examinations were conducted from February 10 to 27, while the results were announced on April 10. A total of 4,38,564 candidates had applied, with 9,315 remaining absent and 135 expelled during the process. Five results have been withheld.

Among those who appeared, 1,86,468 were male candidates and 2,42,781 were female. In terms of performance, male candidates recorded a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent, while female candidates registered 63.96 per cent.

In the division-wise breakup, 85,189 students secured first division, including 3,983 with distinction and 13,681 with star marks. A total of 1,50,167 candidates passed in second division, while 46,345 secured third division. As many as 99,062 candidates obtained letter marks in various subjects.

Dima Hasao emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 88.23 per cent, followed by Sivasagar at 84.08 per cent and Dibrugarh at 78.46 per cent. Cachar recorded the lowest pass percentage at 49.13 per cent.

Category-wise, ST (P) candidates recorded the highest pass percentage at 73.65 per cent, followed by OBC (71.65 per cent) and MOBC (70.94 per cent). Tea Tribe candidates registered the lowest pass rate at 50.51 per cent.

In the merit list, Jyotirmay Das from Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi in Bajali district secured the top position. Akankha Bhuyan from Ambikagiri Rai Choudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya in Biswanath, Jia Farah Islam from Little Flower HS School in Dibrugarh, and Surjit Akhtar from Little Flowers School in Nalbari were among the top four rank holders.

The declaration of results marks a significant academic milestone for lakhs of students across Assam.