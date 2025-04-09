Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, April 9 clarified that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will not be declared on April 10, countering earlier speculation.



Addressing growing anticipation among students and parents, the Chief Minister took to microblogging platform ‘X’ to issue a public statement. He stated, “I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient.”



The statement comes in response to earlier media reports suggesting that the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) was likely to publish the HSLC results on Thursday.



CM Sarma emphasized that the board will share the results as soon as they are finalized and urged students and their families to exercise patience and avoid speculation during this period.