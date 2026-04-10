HSLC pass percentage shows steady rise over three decades in Assam, stabilises at 65.62% in 2026

The pass percentage in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations has witnessed a remarkable upward trajectory over the past three decades, rising from just 30.9 per cent in 1994 to 65.62 per cent in 2026, according to official data released by the education authorities.

The statistics highlight consistent progress in the state’s education system, marked by improved infrastructure, enhanced teaching methodologies, and increased student participation. While the overall trend indicates growth, the data also reflects periodic fluctuations influenced by policy changes and extraordinary circumstances.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the pass percentage remained relatively low, hovering between 28.9 per cent and 38.7 per cent. The lowest pass rate was recorded in 1997, when only 28.9 per cent of students cleared the examination. However, the early 2000s marked the beginning of a steady improvement, with the pass percentage crossing the 50 per cent mark for the first time in 2005.

Between 2011 and 2016, the results stabilised, generally remaining above 60 per cent. The year 2013 registered a notable 70.7 per cent, signalling enhanced academic performance and better access to educational resources. Despite this progress, 2017 saw a sharp decline to 47.9 per cent, one of the most significant drops in recent history, before the results gradually recovered in subsequent years.

A historic milestone was achieved in 2021, when the pass percentage soared to an unprecedented 93.1 per cent, the highest ever recorded. Education experts attribute this exceptional spike to alternative assessment methods and evaluation policies adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, when conventional examinations were disrupted.

Following the pandemic, the results returned to more typical levels. The pass percentage stood at 56.4 per cent in 2022, rebounded to 72.6 per cent in 2023, and reached 75.7 per cent in 2024, the highest under regular examination conditions in recent years. The figures slightly declined to 63.98 per cent in 2025, before stabilising at 65.62 per cent in 2026, indicating a return to consistent performance.

Educationists note that the overall improvement reflects sustained government initiatives, expansion of school education in rural areas, teacher training programmes, and increased awareness about the importance of secondary education. The steady rise in pass percentages also mirrors enhanced student preparedness and institutional support.

Academic observers believe that while the long-term trend is encouraging, the fluctuations underline the need for continuous policy attention. “The data clearly shows that systemic reforms and supportive learning environments have contributed to improved outcomes. However, maintaining consistency should remain a priority,” an education expert commented.

With the 2026 pass percentage at 65.62 per cent, the HSLC examination results signal a stable and resilient education system. Authorities are expected to focus on targeted interventions, especially for academically vulnerable students, to ensure sustained progress in the coming years.