In a significant operation against an insurgent group, a huge cache of ammunition, including an NSCN (IM) cadre, was arrested at Pengari in Tinsukia on September 12.

Meanwhile, three hand grenades, two magazines of pistols, two pistols, and half a hundred live cartridges were seized along with the NSCN (IM) cadre.

The weapons were seized in an operation led by OC Naveen Chetia of Pengeri police station.

As per sources, the NSCN cadre has been sent to the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police's office with machetes.



Also Read: Arunachal police arrest NSCN-IM cadres, recover extortion money

It is not known with what plan the NSCN cadre entered Assam with weapons, however, everything is likely to come to light during police interrogation.

Earlier on August 31, the Itanagar Capital Region Police apprehended two hardcore insurgents and one overground worker in Naharlagun.

On 30th August 2024, in the evening, local information indicated that suspected insurgents were collecting extortion money from the public, posing as NSCN-IM members.

One suspect was seen in a white Innova car, driven by another person. Acting swiftly, a police team was formed under the supervision of DIGP ICR Vijay Kumar, IPS.