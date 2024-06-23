In a significant drug bust, the Uriamghat police on the Assam-Nagaland border seized a substantial quantity of heroin from a residence in Dayalpur No. 3. The raid resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including the alleged drug peddler Rahima Khatun.

Acting on intelligence, the police raided Rahima Khatun's house and discovered 269.94 grams of heroin concealed in 24 soap boxes. The operation was carried out swiftly and efficiently, ensuring the successful seizure of the narcotics.

Following her arrest, Rahima Khatun confessed to her involvement in the drug trade, leading to the subsequent arrest of Saha Ali. Both individuals are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to uncover further details about the drug network.

This seizure is a significant achievement for the local police, highlighting their ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the region. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are determined to dismantle the entire supply chain involved in the trafficking of heroin.

Uriamghat, located on the Assam-Nagaland border in Golaghat, has been a critical area for law enforcement agencies due to its strategic location and the prevalence of cross-border drug trafficking.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of the Uriamghat police to maintaining law and order and protecting the community from the adverse effects of drug abuse.