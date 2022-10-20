Assam's Jadav Payeng who has been ordained as the “Forest Man of India” speaking at an event said that the animals, birds as well as the air in his forest know how to plant a tree, however, only human beings know how to cut trees.

Attending the opening ceremony of the ten-day workshop organized on October 20 in collaboration with the Assamese Department of Pithubar Girls' Degree Collge, Khowang under the initiative of The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) said that most of the people during the COVID-19 wave died due to lack of oxygen, hence we have to make up for that oxygen shortage by planting saplings.

The “Forest Man of India” who singlehandedly raised a forest sprawling over 550 hectares also remarked that the law is very strong for the protection of animals and trees of the state but neither the Indian administration nor the forest department has been able to protect them.

Speaking to the media Jadav Payeng said, "Not only Assam or India wherever I am required to give inputs on climate change I will go there".

Earlier, Payeng, who is said to have planted more than 4 crore trees was addressing India's biggest gathering of Environmental professionals representing some of the best-known corporate houses and public sector undertakings said that he will be the hero of his own biopic.

Replying to a question that hundreds of documentaries were already made about him and there has been an understanding that the plans were on the anvil to make a Bollywood movie on his life journey, he said, "Na..Na..na...he said and added, “I will do my role. I may not know acting, but still, I can live in that role. What else did a director or movie buff want."