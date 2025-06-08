In response to the growing threat of human-elephant conflict in the forest-fringe villages along the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district, a grassroots conservation initiative has been launched under the leadership of Sangrang Brahma, a prominent social worker and General Secretary of the Assam Football Association.

Faced with the adverse effects of rapid deforestation and dwindling food sources for wildlife, Brahma has spearheaded a plantation drive aimed at mitigating the movement of wild elephants into human settlements. The initiative focuses on reforesting degraded lands with plant species that serve as natural food sources for elephants.

As part of this effort, 600 banana saplings and 1,000 jackfruit saplings have already been planted on previously deforested patches of land within the protected forest zones. These plantations are intended to provide sustainable, in-forest nourishment for elephant herds, reducing their need to venture into nearby villages in search of food.

In recent years, unchecked deforestation has not only shrunk the habitat of wild elephants but also triggered a severe food crisis for the animals. This has resulted in frequent incidents where elephants stray into human settlements, damaging crops, trees, houses, and even consuming stored grains like rice and lentils from local homes.

Despite repeated pleas from villagers to the Forest Department, locals claim that no substantial action has been taken to resolve the conflict. As such, this community-led approach marks a significant and proactive shift in addressing the issue at its roots.

In a public event held in the Deushi area, Sangrang Brahma led a plantation drive in the presence of more than 200 villagers, symbolizing the collective resolve of the community to live in harmony with nature through sustainable practices.