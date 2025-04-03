The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognisance regarding the detention of a journalist in Guwahati, Assam, while covering a protest against alleged financial irregularities at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

According to reports, on March 25, 2025, a journalist from a digital news portal was summoned to Panbazar Police Station and subsequently detained. The journalist had reportedly questioned the bank’s Managing Director on the alleged financial discrepancies before being taken into custody. No official reason for the detention was cited.

The NHRC has noted that if the allegations are accurate, they indicate a potential violation of the journalist’s human rights. Consequently, the Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

The earlier media report also highlighted that the protesters were demanding a high-level investigation into the financial mismanagement at the bank and urging strict action against those responsible.