Human rights council and students’ union seek total ban on firecrackers in Assam

The International Human Rights Council (IHRC) and the All Assam Hindu Students’ Union (AAHSU) have jointly demanded a complete ban on the sale and use of high-sound firecrackers across Assam.

The two organisations submitted a formal appeal to the Government of Assam and the Tinsukia District Administration, calling for strict enforcement of existing court and environmental directives.

In their appeal, the IHRC Tinsukia District Committee and AAHSU pointed out that the Supreme Court of India, in the Arjun Gopal vs Union of India (2018) case, had already restricted the manufacture, sale and use of loud and polluting firecrackers, rockets and parachutes. They also cited the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order of November 9, 2020, which imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in regions where air quality is “poor” or worse. Despite these orders, both organisations expressed concern over the open sale and public display of banned firecrackers in Tinsukia district.



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Condemning the ongoing violations, L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the IHRC Tinsukia District Committee, said, “It is a serious question as to how the open sale of such banned high-decibel firecrackers continues right under the eyes of the Tinsukia district administration and the police. As per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), firecrackers producing sound levels above 125 dB(A) are strictly prohibited, yet such firecrackers are being freely sold in the market.”

Mukesh Pareek, President of the All Assam Hindu Students’ Union (AAHSU) Central Executive Committee, warned that if the Assam Government and Tinsukia administration fail to enforce the Supreme Court and NGT directives, the organisation will be compelled to “take its own course of action” to stop the violations. He further stated that the government and district authorities would be held responsible for any untoward situation arising from their inaction.

The two organisations have jointly urged the Assam Government and the Tinsukia District Administration to take immediate and effective action within 24 hours to stop the sale, display and use of high-sound firecrackers, rockets and parachutes within the district.