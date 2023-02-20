A police team from Hailakandi, Assam arrested a notorious human trafficker on February 19 and sent him to police custody. The accused has been identified as Ohab Ali Khan, also known as Khan Bhai, who was arrested in Tamil Nadu.

The Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Lala Police Station in Hailakandi reported that the arrest was made in connection to a case under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code. The Hailakandi police have also rescued a 27-year-old woman who was a victim in the case.

Confirming the arrest, the Hailakandi Police tweeted, "A Hailakandi Police Team has arrested a trafficker Khan Bhai@Ohab Ali Khan of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu from Bangalore, ref. Lala PS Case No 321/2022 U/S 370 IPC. The victim lady has also been rescued. Follow-up action initiated."

The police team had been working on the case for some time, and their efforts paid off with the arrest of the notorious trafficker. The arrest has been hailed by many as a major breakthrough in the fight against human trafficking in the region.

Human trafficking is a major issue in India, with thousands of women and children being trafficked every year for various purposes, including forced labor, sexual exploitation, and organ trafficking. The Hailakandi police's successful operation is an important step in combating this scourge, and a message to other traffickers that they will not be able to operate with impunity.

Khan Bhai will now face legal action, and the rescued victim will be provided with the necessary support and care. The Hailakandi police team's commendable efforts in bringing this criminal to justice are sure to earn them respect and admiration from the public.

Earlier on January 7, A man was arrested from Guwahati‘s Basistha after he allegedly trafficked a girl to Mumbai.

As per reports, the man was arrested based on a trap laid by the police with the help of a woman’s rights NGO.

The accused was identified as Anwar Hussain who had allegedly trafficked a girl to Mumbai on the pretext of giving her a job.

A source informed that the accused got in touch with the victim in 2020 through social media. He then promised to give her a job and then took her to Mumbai.

The source added that the accused then allegedly sold the girl to a red light area. However, she was later rescued by the police and sent back to Assam. She was under the custody of an NGO at a shelter home since then.

After her return, the NGO members filed a police complaint with the Paltan Bazar Police as well as the CID.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was made to come back to Assam. The girl was asked to contact him and tell him that she wanted to go back to Mumbai.

The source said that believing this, the accused came back to Assam hoping to trap her again but the police nabbed him just as he reached the Basistha area.