‘Humbly accept the mandate’: Gaurav Gogoi takes responsibility for Congress defeat in Assam

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on May 4 conceded defeat in the Assam Assembly elections, accepting personal responsibility for the opposition alliance's loss while pledging to continue as a combative force in the state legislature.

"We humbly accept the mandate delivered by the people of Assam," Gogoi said in a statement, also acknowledging his own defeat from the Jorhat constituency. "In accordance with the people's mandate, we will discharge our duties sincerely as a responsible opposition party."

The results dealt a significant blow to the Congress-led opposition alliance, which had gone into the elections hoping to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. The defeat marks a continuation of the party's struggles in Assam, a state it once dominated for decades before losing ground to the BJP.

Gogoi, who also serves as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, was unambiguous about where the buck stops. "As the president of the APCC, I accept the moral responsibility for this defeat," he said, adding that the party would introspect and work towards rebuilding in the days ahead.

Despite the loss, Gogoi drew a firm line on the Congress's role going forward, signalling the party would not become a pushover in the assembly. "We will support the government in its good initiatives, and we will continue to oppose policies that are against the interests of the people," he said.

The statement offered generous praise for party workers who had campaigned through the election season. "Your relentless hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering faith form the foundation of our strength," Gogoi said, acknowledging that many had toiled through difficult circumstances.

He also congratulated the winners and expressed hope they would govern responsibly. "We hope they will work with dedication to fulfil the aspirations of the people and strive for the development, peace, and prosperity of the state," he added.

Gogoi closed by indicating he remained open to any role the Congress high command might assign him, saying he was "prepared to fulfil whatever responsibility the party's top leadership entrusts to me in the future" — leaving the door open for a possible repositioning within the national party structure.