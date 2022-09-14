Massive blow to Congress in Goa as 8 Congress MLAs out of 11 are all set to join the saffron brigade today.

The MLAs includes Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

The development was confirmed by the Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Notably, in the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP.

This is a developing story.