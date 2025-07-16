Hydrocarbons found in Assam’s Namrup well: CM Himanta hails ‘proud moment’
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the discovery of hydrocarbons in Assam’s Namrup well, a major boost for the state’s energy sector.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Oil India Limited (OIL) has discovered hydrocarbons in the Namrup Borhat-1 well in Dibrugarh district, in which the state government has a significant stake.
He described the discovery as a major step forward in energy security and economic resilience.
In a post on X, Sarma said, ''@OilIndiaLimited has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat-1 well, a well where Govt of Assam holds a significant stake."
He described the discovery as a major step forward in energy security and economic resilience.
In a post on X, Sarma said, @OillndiaLimited has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat-1 well, a well where Govt of Assam holds a significant stake."
This discovery ensures successful investment in oil drilling and contribution to national energy security, the CM said.
"This discovery makes Assam the first state govt to be a direct oil producer, makes exploration efforts successful, empowers Assam with revenue & royalty and ensures steady availability of energy for the country," he wrote on social media.
Sarma described the discovery as a 'proud moment.
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