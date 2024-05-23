The renowned composer and Oscar winner, AR Rahman expressed his admiration for Northeast India, revealing a deep connection to the region at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where he unveiled the documentary 'Headhunting to Beatboxing'.

Rahman shared his sentiments, stating, “I always have this little soft corner for Northeast. I feel like they are not included the way they should be in movies or anything. I was invited for the Hornbill festival in Nagaland. I went there and I got super inspired seeing the whole place, the vibe. It didn’t look like India. The India that we normally, you know, people see. I felt like it’s a very special, transformative, inspiring place and the world should see that and get inspired.”

Earlier, Rahman unveiled the first look and teaser of 'Headhunting to Beatboxing', a feature documentary directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by Rahman, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The event saw the presence of Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), and Theja Meru, Chairman of the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA).

According to a DIPR bulletin, 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' explores the evolution of rhythm and sound in Nagaland, tracing the journey of music through generations. Rahman emphasized the transformative power of music in society, saying, “Music has this transformative power to change society and to connect and bring relevance to existence. ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better than Cannes which celebrates cinema to make the first announcement on the film.”

The documentary promises an immersive exploration of Nagaland’s rich musical heritage, from ancient headhunting traditions to contemporary musical innovations. Abu Metha highlighted the origin of the film’s concept during Rahman's visit to the Hornbill Festival, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the project and the significant role of Nagaland’s musicians.

Director Rohit Gupta expressed his awe at the vibrant music scene in Nagaland, which transcends historical scars. Theja Meru thanked the musicians and artists of Nagaland, emphasizing that the documentary will present Nagaland's music story positively to the global audience.

Rahman concluded by reflecting on the global relevance of Nagaland's journey from violence to peace and music, expressing hope that the world would be inspired by their transformation and resilience.