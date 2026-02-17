‘I am a bigger leader in Assam’: Himanta dismisses Priyanka Gandhi’s Guwahati visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 17 downplayed the significance of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s proposed visit to Guwahati, questioning whether it would have any electoral impact in the state.

Responding to queries from reporters, Sarma said, “Why? Is she going to vote here?” He asserted that local leadership holds greater relevance in Assam’s political landscape.

“I am a bigger leader. Bhupen Borah is a bigger leader. Dilip Saikia is a bigger leader as far as Assam is concerned,” the Chief Minister said, suggesting that state-level leaders command stronger influence among voters than visiting national figures.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Assam, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress intensifying their outreach efforts ahead of upcoming electoral contests.