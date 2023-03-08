A public confession by a student of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) has left many in shock after he shared an anonymous post to a confession page on Facebook stating that he is being harassed by his seniors in the college.

The boy in his post mentioned that he ‘used to be a strong guy’ but after joining SMCH and facing constant ragging by senior PGs, his confidence plummeted.

“I feel like I am the most pathetic person. Yes, this is how my seniors treat me. I have no courage to speak up regarding this torture, if they come to know about my voice, they will literally murder me. I am mentally dead. And my body is not supporting anymore”, he wrote. The medical student added that the almighty has been unfair to him and he can’t even tell his parents about it.

Describing the difficult times he was going through he wrote, “They shout at us for no reason. They express their frustration us. Treat us like dogs, mainly in surgical branches like Ortho, Surgery, Optha. We work from 6:30 in the morning to 12:30, constantly. They don’t allow us to eat in time. Apart from this, we have whole night duty also. They shout everyday, in front of patients, in front of Medical representatives, in front of others. We are ashamed to death. Their scoldings are so loud that people gather to see us getting harassed. Opened my Facebook after ages and got to know about this page which helps”.

On a final note, he added that his dream has been shattered and he doesn’t want to stay there. “I don’t need this degree in exchange of my life. Just I wish to make our Principal Sir Dr BK Bezbarua Sir aware of this situation. Is there no anti-ragging committee? Anyone who can help us? Anyone who can save my life?”

Many people were shocked and perplexed by the post. Babul Bezbaruah, who is also the principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, also commented on the post. He advised the complainant to write to him in a letter. The student only made the decision to post the anonymous post after it became clear that he was afraid to do so.

GP Singh, the DGP of Assam Police, has also spoken about the situation. The post was shared on Twitter tagging him and he mentioned for subtleties in inbox for guaranteed action into the incident.

This raises the question of why the students at SMCH have the impression that they are navigating a lifeboat while on a tightrope. Why is it that anonymous posts rather than the anti-ragging committee provide them with more solace? Well this incident may pave way for all the hidden incidents of harassment that students on a regular basis and yet fear of being attacked by their seniors for revealing the truth.

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