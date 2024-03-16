A day after resigninig from Congress, Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque on March 16 expressed anguish over the party for denying him a ticket to fight for the forth coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media during a press conference in Guwahati, Khaleque said that he was extremely hurt upon knowing that he was denied a ticket from his constituency - Barpeta.

"In 2019, people of Barpeta elected me. In Dhubri is a Muslim majority constituency, there Abu Taher Bepari contested from the Assembly seat. I am very hurt because they didn't provide me a ticket to fight for the upcoming elections from my constituency this time", said Abdul Khaleque.

"There is something inside the head of few leaders from the party who think that because of Muslims, Congress will win elections and few also think that Muslims are slaves of Congress", quipped Khaleque.

Khaleque even mentioned about former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stating that when he was bestowed the Padma Bhushan, few leaders within the party even metaphorically started calling him 'Ghulam' which means slave. "Even former CM late Tarun Gogoi too was awarded Padma Bhushan. Tarun Gogoi's family accepted the award, nobody said anything. But when Ghulam Nabi Azad accepted the award, then the party's communication in-charge called him 'Ghulam'. Ghulam Ji felt bad, his self respect was hurt and hence he quit the party", said Abdul Khaleque.

"This will be my last press conference as Member of Parliament from Barpeta. I am thankful to the people of my constituency. I am thankful to all the leaders of the Indian National Congress and all the workers and members of the INC, who gave me opportunity to contest from Barpeta last time", said Khaleque.

Khaleque continued stating that none from the party except few called him and made him understand. "I am grateful to Pradyut Bordoloi who called me on the morning of March 13. Saikia ji, has been in constant touch with me. Saikia ji even came to my home on 14 March and made me understand. Nurul Huda was made PAC chairman instead of Debabrata Saikia, but none of the Congress leaders protested", added the MP

Accusing Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah and AICC General Secretary in-charge Jitendra Singh for the present downfall of the party in Assam, Khaleque said that there few others in the party fold who are acting as BJP agent.

Targeting Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, Khaleque said that Hussain has been actually scheming sending members from Congress to BJP. Taking few names such as state minister Ajanta Neog, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Prashanta Borgohain among others, Khaleque said that it was Hussain who sent these leaders who were associated with the Congress party for so long to the BJP.

Also read: Assam: Abdul Khaleque will withdraw his resignation letter tomorrow, claims APCC president Bhupen Borah