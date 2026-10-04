‘I can post, but cannot explain the underlying message’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media posts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 4 said the messages conveyed through his social media posts are open to interpretation, asserting that the high engagement on his posts reflects public interest in his work and communication.

Speaking about his posts on X, Sarma said he could publish the content but could not explain the underlying message, leaving it to people to interpret what he intended to convey.

“I can post, but how can I explain the underlying message within the post? That is for you to interpret,” Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister said his posts are widely circulated because people appreciate his content. He also pointed to the reach of his Instagram posts, saying some of them have garnered one million, two million and even 10 million views.

Sarma said public appreciation was ultimately linked to his performance in office and that the response could change if his work was perceived negatively.

“People like them. As long as the work remains good, they will appreciate it; if I do something bad, they will view it negatively,” he said.