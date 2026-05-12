“I have a personal connection with Assam”: Punjab Governor Kataria ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma's oath taking as CM

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria arrived in Guwahati on May 12 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the new Assam cabinet.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Kataria said he shares a “personal connection” with the people of Assam, recalling his earlier tenure as the Governor of the state.

“I have a personal connection with the people of Assam as I had earlier served as the Governor here,” Kataria said while expressing happiness at returning to witness the formation of the new NDA government.

Preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony have been completed at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from across the country.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sarma visited Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings for “peace, progress and prosperity” of Assam.

The NDA Legislature Parties had earlier unanimously elected Himanta Biswa Sarma as their leader. Sarma also announced that Atul Bora, Rameswar Teli, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Ajanta Neog would be among those taking oath as ministers in the new cabinet.

The BJP-led NDA secured a massive mandate in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP alone won 82 seats, while alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front secured 10 seats each.