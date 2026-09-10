‘I have done a very bad thing, no one should do what I did’: Accused wife killer Ramanujan Goswami appeals to public

Ramanujan Goswami, accused of the brutal murder of his wife Riya Talukdar in Guwahati, has appealed to the public not to repeat his actions, while reportedly maintaining that he has “no apology, no regrets” over the killing when questioned by the media.

Goswami is accused of murdering Riya Talukdar on August 5 at their residence near the Beltola-Basistha Road in Guwahati. The case had sparked widespread shock over the alleged manner in which the crime was committed and the subsequent handling of the victim’s remains.

While speaking to the media, Goswami reportedly said in Assamese, “I have done a very bad thing. Looking at me, no one should do such a thing,” making an appeal to people with folded hands.

However, when reporters questioned him about whether he felt remorse or guilt over the incident, he reportedly maintained a “No Apology, No Regrets” stance.

Goswami also concluded his remarks by saying “Jai Shri Ram.”

The accused’s statements have drawn attention amid the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Riya Talukdar’s death. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against Goswami are subject to the ongoing legal process.