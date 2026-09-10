‘I have done a very bad thing, no one should do what I did’: Accused wife killer Ramanujan Goswami appeals to public
Ramanujan Goswami, accused of killing his wife Riya Talukdar in Guwahati, told the public not to do what he did. His remarks drew attention because he also reportedly maintained that he had no apology and no regrets.
- Riya Talukdar was allegedly killed on 5 August at their Guwahati residence
- The case sparked shock over the alleged crime and handling of remains
- With folded hands, Goswami said no one should do what he did
Ramanujan Goswami, accused of the brutal murder of his wife Riya Talukdar in Guwahati, has appealed to the public not to repeat his actions, while reportedly maintaining that he has “no apology, no regrets” over the killing when questioned by the media.
Goswami is accused of murdering Riya Talukdar on August 5 at their residence near the Beltola-Basistha Road in Guwahati. The case had sparked widespread shock over the alleged manner in which the crime was committed and the subsequent handling of the victim’s remains.
While speaking to the media, Goswami reportedly said in Assamese, “I have done a very bad thing. Looking at me, no one should do such a thing,” making an appeal to people with folded hands.
However, when reporters questioned him about whether he felt remorse or guilt over the incident, he reportedly maintained a “No Apology, No Regrets” stance.
Goswami also concluded his remarks by saying “Jai Shri Ram.”
The accused’s statements have drawn attention amid the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Riya Talukdar’s death. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against Goswami are subject to the ongoing legal process.
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