"I have no caste, I have no religion, I am free": Fan breaks 'sacred thread' inspired by Zubeen's legacy

In a symbolic gesture that has captured public attention across Assam, a fan of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg broke his Upanayanam, the sacred thread symbolizing initiation into Brahminhood, during a memorial gathering, declaring his liberation from caste and religion.

The man, who has been following Garg since the 1990s, proclaimed, “I have no caste, I have no religion; I am free,” underscoring his allegiance to humanity over ritual and dogma.

The fan speaking to the media explained the motive behind his symbolic act, stating that Zubeen was not just an artist, he represented humanity, equality, and love. "I didn’t do this out of impulse but to honour his ideals. By birth, I’m a Brahmin, but by mind, I am a human,” he said.

He further revealed that his decision extended beyond symbolism, sharing his intent to raise his six-year-old son without caste-based traditions. “I will never compel my child to wear the Upanayanam. I want him to grow up believing that the greatest religion is humanity, one that uplifts society through compassion and education,” he said.

Reflecting on the current socio-cultural discourse, the fan criticized the divisive debates on caste and religion prevalent on social media, especially within Hinduism. His action, he emphasized, was a personal protest against these rigid social boundaries.

When asked about justice for Zubeen Garg, the fan expressed sorrow and disillusionment, recalling the singer’s final interview with author Rita Choudhury. “He looked broken, longing for love and care. It is heartbreaking that he was treated like a machine. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had a moral duty to look after him and restrict his travels considering his health. Sending him abroad in such a condition was unwise, and politicizing his name now is deeply wrong,” he stated.

The fan’s emotional defiance at the memorial stirred responses across social and political circles. Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi took to Facebook, writing, “A young man’s courageous act at Zubeen’s memorial. I am deeply moved by such revolutionary words from the youth. This is the charisma of Zubeen Garg.”