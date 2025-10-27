“I miss you, Goldie”: Garima’s emotional post for Zubeen ahead of 'Roi Roi Binale' movie release

As anticipation intensifies ahead of the release of Zubeen Garg’s dream project, 'Roi Roi Binale', emotions are running high across Assam. A deeply moving post on Facebook, penned by Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has stirred hearts across the state and beyond, while massive poster campaigns have turned the film’s upcoming release into a grassroots celebration of Assamese cinema.

In her emotional message shared online, Garima opened up about her longing for her husband, who has been away from public life for months due to health-related issues. Writing with raw affection and nostalgia, she reflected on Zubeen’s relentless passion for his art:

“Maybe you are very busy, isn’t it? Your dream film is about to release… you must inspect the final stage of work, check the background music—you are never satisfied with it. You should look into the release plan. This time, if possible, we should add a few more cities… Every film must contribute something to the industry… I miss you terribly, Goldie. I cannot express in words how each moment is passing. I don’t even know whether I exist anymore without you.”

Her words, blending love, longing, and quiet strength, struck an emotional chord with thousands of fans, who flooded social media with reactions describing the note as “painfully beautiful,” “soul-stirring,” and “a reflection of true love and struggle behind an artist’s life.”

Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding Roi Roi Binale reached fever pitch on Sunday night as fan clubs launched a massive poster campaign across Guwahati, transforming city streets into a sea of color and devotion. The film, slated for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, will open across Assam and select Indian cities.

Close associates Jayanta Kakoti and singer Montumoni Saikia joined hundreds of dedicated fans who stayed up past midnight to paste posters across Six Mile, Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazar, Christian Basti, Bhongaghar, and other prominent areas.

The campaign, marked by music, cheers, and slogans, symbolized the deep emotional connection the Assamese public shares with Zubeen Garg — an artist whose influence extends far beyond music and cinema into the very soul of Assam’s cultural identity.

Fan clubs have also issued a strong appeal to reject piracy, urging the public to experience the film only in theatres. Members warned that they would vigilantly monitor any attempt to distribute or leak the movie online illegally, emphasizing that supporting the film means supporting Assamese cinema itself.

With Roi Roi Binale only days away from release, what began as a cinematic dream for Zubeen has evolved into a collective emotional movement, uniting fans, artists, and admirers under one shared sentiment — love and hope for the return of Assam’s beloved cultural icon.