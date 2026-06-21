I still preserve his letters: Jatin Goswami recalls Bishnu Rabha's lessons from nearly 85 years ago

On a quiet morning in late 1940, a young Jatin Goswami arrived at the residence of Bishnu Prasad Rabha with a simple wish — to learn dance from the man many already regarded as one of Assam's most remarkable cultural figures.



When he reached the house, Rabha was sitting alone, softly humming to himself.



The young visitor waited. A brief conversation followed. When Rabha learned that Goswami belonged to the Adhar Satra tradition, he asked him to dance.



Goswami performed a Sutradhari dance he had learned in the satra. Rabha watched carefully. When the performance ended, he did not offer praise. Instead, he pointed out flaws in the hand movements and began explaining the concepts of Abartan and Bibartan. He asked the young dancer to practise them.



More than eight decades later, Padma Bhushan Jatin Goswami still remembers that moment vividly.

“That was the beginning,” he recalled.



Today, Goswami is one of Assam's most respected dance exponents. Yet whenever he speaks about Bishnu Rabha, it is with the affection and reverence of a student remembering his guru.



What impressed Goswami just as much as Rabha's artistic brilliance was his relentless pursuit of knowledge.

No matter how late he went to bed, Rabha would wake up before dawn. Books were a constant companion. Whether he was travelling, rehearsing, or meeting people, there was almost always a book in his hand.



Over the years, Goswami came to realise that Rabha's knowledge extended far beyond dance, music and theatre. He could speak with equal ease about literature, philosophy, politics, history, culture and society.

“I have never met another person with such enormous knowledge,” Goswami said. “Whatever subject you discussed with him, he seemed to know it in depth.”



For Goswami, Rabha was not only a master performer but also a lifelong student whose curiosity never diminished and whose thirst for learning shaped every aspect of his art.





Among Goswami's most treasured possessions today are several letters written by Rabha himself. Beyond discussions on art and scholarship, the letters also reveal the personal struggles the cultural icon faced during his lifetime.

Goswami recalled that in one such letter, Rabha wrote about his difficult financial condition and mentioned that he was in need of around Rs 150 to Rs 200, a considerable amount at the time.

The memory continues to trouble Goswami.

"He dedicated his life to art, culture and the people, yet towards the end of his life he was facing financial hardship," Goswami said with visible sadness. "It pains me to think that a person who gave so much to society had to struggle."

For Goswami, the letter serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices Rabha made in pursuit of his artistic and social ideals, often placing the welfare of society above his own comfort.

Rabha had spent years studying the Natyashastra and had developed an extraordinary understanding of the Karanas and Angaharas described in its fourth chapter. He had even written his own commentary on the subject and compiled it into a manuscript. At some point, the manuscript was lent to someone and was never returned.

“I received a letter from him expressing his sorrow over the loss,” Goswami recalled.

For him, the disappearance of the manuscript was not merely the loss of a document but the loss of years of scholarship by a man whose understanding of dance he believes remains unparalleled.



“I never came across a dancer or dance guru in Assam who possessed the kind of knowledge of the Natyashastra that Bishnu Rabha had,” Goswami said.



Over the years, Goswami stayed with Rabha, travelled alongside him and remained closely associated with him until just three days before his death. Those years gave him a profound understanding not only of dance but also of the philosophy that guided Rabha's artistic life.



Watch his full interview on our youtube channel IndiaTodayNE Assam







One of the productions that left a lasting impression on him was Mukti Deu. Goswami not only performed in the celebrated dance-drama under Rabha's direction but later went on to teach many of its dance sequences himself. Having mastered its songs and choreography, he travelled extensively across Assam, particularly in the Darrang region, staging performances and introducing new audiences to Rabha's work.



Through these experiences, he witnessed what made Rabha's artistic vision unique.

While Rabha was deeply rooted in classical traditions, folk culture remained at the heart of his creative expression. His choreography blended classical techniques with Assamese folk forms in a way that felt both innovative and authentic.

For Goswami, Rabha's art was inseparable from his social and political convictions.

The spirit of resistance and protest ran through many of his works. Productions such as Mukti Deu featured songs like Bhaang Bhaang Bhaang Sikoli and Bol Bol Bol Krishak Shaktidal, carrying messages of liberation, empowerment and social awakening.



Even songs such as Aji Mandiro Duwar Khola and Bishwar Chande Chande reflected his dream of a more just and liberated society. Before performances, these ideas were often introduced through Sanskrit verses that conveyed the deeper philosophical foundations of his work.



“The more you think about his creations, the deeper they become,” Goswami reflected.

Yet among all his memories, one regret remains.

He never completed his training in the dance form for which Rabha became especially renowned, Tandava Nritya.

Rabha passed away before that journey could be completed.



Goswami believes many people misunderstand Tandava, reducing it to a dance of destruction and violence. Rabha, however, saw something much deeper. Through movement, expression and storytelling, he revealed the philosophy, emotions and symbolism embedded within the form.

“Tandava is not simply Shiva's dance of destruction,” Goswami explained. “It is a narrative tradition expressed through movement.”

Among the great masters he witnessed, Uday Shankar interpreted the story of Gajasura, while Ram Gopal performed Daksha Yajna Tandava. Bishnu Rabha became known for his interpretation of Kamadeva Bhasma.



Interestingly, Rabha himself rarely referred to his performance as Tandava Nritya. He preferred the term Shiva Nritya.



This work was staged at numerous cultural programmes in Guwahati, Tezpur, Shillong, Jorhat, Nagaon and later Kolkata. In these performances, Rabha employed the Karanas of the Natyashastra to interpret the story of Kamadeva Bhasma.



In March 1940, he presented the dance at Banaras Hindu University. During programmes such as Bishnu Rabha Sandhya, he also staged productions including Kaliadaman, Ojapali-based performances and Kamadeva Bhasma, each reflecting his distinctive artistic vision.



For Jatin Goswami, however, Bishnu Rabha was never merely a celebrated cultural icon.

He was a teacher, a mentor and a lifelong guide whose influence shaped his understanding of dance, culture and artistic expression.

Eighty-five years after that first meeting, the lessons remain.

So do the letters.

And through students like Jatin Goswami, so does the legacy of Bishnu Prasad Rabha.