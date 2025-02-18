Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued an apology to Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Pradyut Bordoloi for addressing him in such a manner, acknowledging the Congress leader’s esteemed position as a Member of Parliament.

The apology came in response to Bordoloi's reaction on social media, where he criticized Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet decision to file a case against Pakistan’s Advisor in Gaurav Gogoi’s wife case - with alleged links with ISI.

Bordoloi had stated on X (formerly Twitter), “People of Assam will never buy such a hypothesis of his Government and would give a befitting reply to such skulduggery politics of Himanta Biswa Sarma in the earliest opportunity they get in the near future.”

In his apology, Sarma stated, "Pradyut Da, I apologize for addressing you in such a personal manner, though I am fully aware of your esteemed position as Hon’ble MP."

Sarma further assured Bordoloi that his actions were not driven by political motives or personal differences but were strictly related to national security interests, which he described as a matter where there can be no compromise.

"You will be shocked in the coming months. Let me assure you, with all the responsibility vested in me, this is not a witch hunt. I, too, have served under Sri Tarun Gogoi, and I fully understand the gravity of such actions," wrote CM Sarma addressing the Congress MP.

“I have taken an oath to protect the security and sovereignty of our nation, and I will uphold it, no matter what,” Sarma said, emphasizing that his actions were motivated by his responsibility to safeguard national security, which transcends politics and personal ties.

Sarma’s statement comes after Bordoloi’s criticism in response to the Assam Chief Minister’s previous comments.

Sarma, in his remarks, had alluded to actions related to national security and assured that there was no witch hunt involved, reiterating his commitment to national interests.