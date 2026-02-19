‘I was Congress then, and I am Congress today’: Debabrata Saikia rules out BJP switch

Assam Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia on February 18 dismissed speculation about a possible switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating he would continue with the Congress despite recent political developments in the state.

His statement follows the resignation of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah from the party and Borah’s meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, developments that have triggered speculation of further defections ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Posting on X, Saikia strongly defended his position within the party. “A flashback to 10 years ago in Sivasagar exposes the fake ‘friends’ of the party. When Congress had power, these people fought to be in the front row, pretending to be loyal. But the hunger for power is a terrible thing,” he wrote. He added that some had “sold their ideology for selfish gains with the BJP”, asserting, “True loyalty isn’t for sale. I am proud to say: I was Congress then, and I am Congress today.”

Earlier in the day, Saikia expressed disappointment over Borah’s decision to join the BJP but said he would not speculate on the reasons behind the move. Borah had submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge a day earlier.

Recalling his early political career, Saikia said Borah had supported him when he was first elected as an MLA in 2001. “Let him go. I will give him my blessings. He was my president, we worked together, and when I first became a new MLA in 2001, he also told me a little about how to present my views in the Assembly. He gave me good advice. I don’t know what happened afterwards. I respect his guidance, when I was a first-timer in the Assembly,” he said.

Addressing questions about his own political future, Saikia criticised the BJP’s ideological stance and ruled out joining the party. “Anyone who has public service at heart, who wants to do politics as a public servant, will do so for policy and ideals. We have no good feelings for this outside party, that divides Assamese society in the name of ideology, so I won’t join the BJP,” he said.

The developments underline growing churn within the Assam Congress unit at a time when the party is attempting to consolidate its position in the state.