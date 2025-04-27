The arrest of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam is justified due to his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, defending the move.

Speaking about the arrests of those who issued statements in favor of Pakistan, the Assam chief minister said, "Several people have been arrested so far. That is why he (Aminul Islam) is in prison. I will do this again. I will take action against such people."

Notably, a local court in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday remanded AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam to four days' police custody after he was produced before the court here.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Sarma provided detailed information of those arrested and has vowed stringent action against individuals supporting or defending Pakistan in connection with the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In his X post, he wrote, "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. So far, the following individuals have been arrested by @assampolice for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan in Social media, Hailakandi -Md. Jabir Hussain, Silchar - Md. A.K. Bahauddin, Md. Javed Mazumder, Morigaon -Md. Mahahar Mia, Md. Mujihirul Islam, Nagaon Md. Aminul Islam, Sivasagar - Md. Sahil Ali Further arrests are underway as part of our ongoing crackdown."

In another post, he said two more are arrested in connection to attack, "As part of its intensified crackdown on individuals promoting anti-national sentiments, the @assampolice has made two additional arrests: Barpeta: Md. Jarif Ali (25), also known as Sharif Sing, Biswanath: Anil Bania, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad"

Earlier on Thursday, according to Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka, a video surfaced on social media in which AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deka stated that in the video he was defending the terrorists, due to which the police have taken cognisance of the video and have arrested him by registering a case. Deka added that he will be presented in court on Friday.

Islam was booked under sections 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), according to an official 'X' post by Assam police.