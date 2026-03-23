IAF civilian staffer arrested in Assam for allegedly passing defence secrets to Pakistan

In a major counter-espionage breakthrough, the Rajasthan Police has arrested a civilian employee posted at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam for allegedly spying for Pakistan and leaking sensitive defence information.

The accused, identified as Sumit Kumar (36), was working as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the strategically significant air base in Dibrugarh district. According to officials, he is suspected of passing classified Indian Air Force intelligence to Pakistani handlers through social media platforms, in exchange for monetary benefits.

The case traces its origins to January this year, when Rajasthan Intelligence arrested one Jhabararam from Jaisalmer. His interrogation led investigators to uncover a broader espionage network, eventually zeroing in on Sumit Kumar, who was allegedly in continuous contact with operatives linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar said the accused exploited his access within the Air Force Station to gather confidential information and transmit it to foreign handlers. “He abused his official position to collect and share sensitive inputs concerning defence installations,” officials stated.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Rajasthan Police, in coordination with Air Force Intelligence units in New Delhi, launched a joint operation to detain Kumar from Chabua. He was subsequently taken to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, where multiple intelligence agencies conducted a detailed probe.

Preliminary findings reveal that Kumar had been in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023. During this period, he allegedly shared critical information related not only to Chabua Air Force Station but also to other key military installations, including the Air Force Station in Nal, Bikaner. The leaked data reportedly included details on fighter aircraft positioning, missile systems, and confidential information related to officers and personnel.

Investigators also found that the accused played a role in facilitating the espionage network by helping handlers create social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his name, thereby aiding covert communication channels.

Kumar was formally arrested on March 22 by the Special Police Station in Jaipur under provisions of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Officials described the operation as a “major exposure” of a Pakistan-backed espionage network operating within India.

Further investigations are underway to identify additional operatives and assess the extent of the intelligence breach, raising serious concerns over internal security and vulnerabilities within critical defence establishments.