IAF pays tribute to five personnel killed in Jorhat AN-32 crash as inquiry begins

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 14 paid tribute to the five personnel who lost their lives after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam.

The deceased have been identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam. The IAF said the personnel made the “supreme sacrifice in the line of duty” and extended its condolences to their families.

According to defence officials, the mortal remains of Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Agniveervayu Danish Alam are being taken to their hometowns in Dehradun, Gaya and Bhojpur respectively for their final rites.

The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at around 10 am on Saturday while attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield. The IAF initially confirmed that an aircraft had met with an accident at the air station and later announced that all five personnel on board had died.

In a statement, the Air Force said it “deeply regrets the loss of five personnel” in the accident and assured support to the bereaved families during the difficult period.

The crash has prompted the IAF to order a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. The investigation will examine technical, operational and maintenance-related aspects of the flight to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft widely used by the IAF for logistics, cargo movement and operational support missions, including in high-altitude and remote areas across the country.

The Jorhat crash marks one of the most serious Air Force accidents in recent years, with investigators now focusing on what led to the fatal incident during the aircraft’s landing approach.