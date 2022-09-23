Once again, the Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to light up the skies of the Northeast.

On September 27 at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, Assam, the IAF's Suryakiran aerobatic team will put on a display in the skies.

The air display by the team will begin on September 27 at 10 am in the skies of Guwahati.

The Suryakiran aerobatic team is popularly known as the Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF. The team has since performed numerous demonstrations, usually with nine aircraft.

The squadron was composed of the HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military trainer aircraft till 2011 and was based at the Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka.

The team is based at Bidar in Karnataka and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by British Aerospace and licenced in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The team has completed more than 600 displays throughout all India and in a number of other nations.