ICAR-DMR director lauds mushroom cultivation success in Assam’s Golaghat

The mushroom cultivation hub of Sarupathar in Golaghat district gained national attention with the visit of Dr. V. P. Sharma, Director of the ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), Solan, Himachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by Dr. Shwet Kamal, Principal Scientist at ICAR-DMR Solan, and Dr. Apurba Das, Principal Investigator of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

The team visited multiple commercial mushroom farms and interacted with local growers. Farmers highlighted their success stories of adopting scientific cultivation methods and value addition practices, which have enabled them to scale operations, enhance profitability, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Impressed by the progress, Dr. Sharma and Dr. Kamal praised the efforts of North Eastern farmers for effectively blending research-driven knowledge with entrepreneurship. They underscored that mushroom farming in Assam not only fosters rural employment but also holds immense potential for agribusiness growth and entrepreneurship development across the region.

The visit reaffirmed mushroom cultivation as an emerging pillar of agri-based enterprises in the North East, positioning it as a driver of economic empowerment and rural transformation.