In a significant push toward strengthening rural livestock management and agricultural self-reliance, the ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR-NRC on Pig), Rani, Guwahati, successfully conducted a five-day livestock awareness campaign in Assam’s Barpeta district under the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. The initiative, held from June 1 to June 5, 2025, focused on scientific pig farming practices, effective livestock management, and connecting farmers with vital government support schemes.

Led by Dr. Rajib Deb and Dr. Vishal Rai, scientists from ICAR-NRC on Pig, the campaign was jointly organized with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hawli, Barpeta, under the coordination of Dr. Arup Kumar Deka, Dr. Kuldip Talukdar, and Ms. Sabina Ahmed. The outreach covered several Gram Panchayats under Chenga, Gomaphulbari, and Chakchaka development blocks, including Haripur, Dakhin Gudhuni, Goma, Dongra, Puthimari, Chakabausi, Bahari, and Musalmanpara.

During the campaign, scientists directly engaged with farmers, providing field-level interventions and training on pig husbandry, feeding regimes, health management, and scientific breeding techniques. The goal was to enhance livestock productivity and raise rural incomes.

Practical demonstrations of modern technologies developed by ICAR institutes were a key highlight. Farmers were introduced to improved pig breeds, efficient housing models, and disease control strategies. These demonstrations aimed to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and ground-level application.

In addition to technical training, the campaign also raised awareness about several central and state-sponsored schemes such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, and various state-level financial assistance programs. Farmers were guided on how to leverage these schemes for infrastructural development, skill enhancement, and business sustainability.

“Our goal was to directly empower farmers by showcasing how scientific livestock practices and government schemes can be harnessed together for better livelihood outcomes,” said Dr. Rajib Deb, while addressing the concluding session.

The campaign received encouraging feedback, with many participants expressing interest in adopting the recommended practices and collaborating further with ICAR institutions and agricultural extension bodies.