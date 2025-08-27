Assam gears up for ICC Women’s World Cup, India-South Africa Test in Guwahati

Ahead of two upcoming international cricket events in Guwahati in October and November, Assam’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Nandita Garlosa, reviewed the preparations. A meeting in this regard was held on the night of August 26.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the second Test series between India and South Africa are scheduled to be held in the city in October and November, respectively.

The meeting, chaired by Garlosa, was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia, officials of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and senior officials of the state's sports department.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature Guwahati as one of the key venues for the first time.

The BCCI secretary said that four ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches were scheduled to be held at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium on September 30, October 3, 7 and 10.

The opening ceremony of the tournament, along with the opening match between India and Sri Lanka, will be held in Guwahati under the aegis of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

All matches will be of 50 overs, scheduled from 3.30 pm to 11.30 pm, and there is also a possibility of one semifinal match being hosted either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, he said.

The second test series between India and South Africa will also be played in Guwahati from November 22.

A T20 league match is scheduled for January-February next year, Saikia said.

The chief secretary said that all wings of the Public Works Department (PWD) have been directed to carry out necessary work to ensure world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Dedicated teams from the PWD and Traffic Police will be deployed to manage event-related logistics, he said.

All departments concerned have been instructed to prepare detailed plans and ensure the timely execution of their assigned responsibilities for the smooth conduct of these prestigious events.

"Assam is proud to host these landmark matches, which will firmly place Guwahati on the international cricket map and demonstrate the state's readiness to deliver world-class sporting infrastructure and experiences," Kota said.