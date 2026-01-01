Identity, development to be central themes of Assam Assembly polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that identity protection and development will be the key focus areas for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said his government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities while ensuring sustained development across the state. He reiterated that there can be no meaningful development if the rights and identity of indigenous people are not protected.

The Chief Minister underlined the government’s stand on illegal immigration, stating that individuals identified as foreigners will be expelled from the state. Referring to recent directions of the Supreme Court, Sarma said that once a person is legally identified as a foreigner, the deputy commissioner concerned is empowered to issue an order directing the person to vacate the country.

“The soft line is no longer available. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that once someone is declared a foreigner, the administrative process for their expulsion can move forward,” he said.

Sarma also asserted that ongoing development projects in Assam would continue uninterrupted and that the government would ensure the benefits of development reach every section of society. He maintained that infrastructure growth, welfare schemes and economic expansion remain integral to the state government’s agenda.

Looking ahead to the elections, the Chief Minister said his New Year’s resolution is to secure a third consecutive term for the BJP in Assam. He expressed confidence that the party’s twin focus on identity and development would resonate with the people of the state.

The statement comes amid renewed political activity in Assam as parties begin positioning themselves for the upcoming Assembly polls.