‘If anyone betrayed Tarun Gogoi, it was his son’: Pijush Hazarika

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on February 8, criticised Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi in a social media post following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.



In his post, Hazarika said he was “deeply saddened” by the developments highlighted after the Chief Minister’s briefing. He noted that changing political parties is a common process in politics, often driven by ideology or leadership, and recalled his own transition from the Congress to the BJP.



The minister said that despite switching parties, he has always held the late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in high regard. Referring to criticism he faced earlier for leaving the Congress, Hazarika said he was accused of betraying Tarun Gogoi, but claimed that the real betrayal, according to him, was committed by the former Chief Minister’s son, Gaurav Gogoi.



In his social media post, Hazarika alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had acted in a manner that went against the ideals and legacy of his father. He further made allegations related to Gogoi’s family and personal choices, which he claimed were deeply hurtful to the legacy of the late former Chief Minister.



Hazarika also alleged that Gogoi had made all three members of his family foreigners and changed their religion, claiming that he had “turned into a minority within his own household.”



Questioning Gogoi’s conduct, Hazarika wrote, “What greater proof of betrayal can there be than this?” He further claimed that had Tarun Gogoi been alive today, he would have been “the most heartbroken person in the world.”