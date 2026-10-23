Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised questions over alleged illegal stone quarrying in Hojai district, warning that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) should be suspended if the allegations are found to be true.

“I have information that two or three illegal stone quarries are operating in Hojai,” Sarma said, questioning how the DFO could remain unaware of such activities.

“If the chief minister knows about it, why does the DFO not know?” he asked.

The chief minister further said that if the allegations were established, the DFO should be suspended immediately, arguing that such operations could not take place without the officer's knowledge.

“Because this work is not happening without the DFO knowing about it,” Sarma said.

The remarks underscore the Assam government's stated tough stance against illegal mining and quarrying. However, the allegations against the DFO would need to be established before any action could be confirmed.