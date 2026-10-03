‘If Congress had given land pattas, no one would have evicted char residents’: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on Congress and Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda during an election campaign at Singari in Juria, accusing the opposition party of turning the constituency into what he described as a "venture constituency".

Addressing a public gathering, Sarma said people living in the chars would not have faced eviction if previous Congress governments had provided them land pattas.

"If Congress had given land pattas to the people living in the chars, no one would have evicted them," Sarma said.

The chief minister also targeted Huda over the implementation of welfare schemes, particularly Orunodoi, claiming that women who had not received the benefit should question the local MLA.

"If you vote for the BJP on the 6th, the money under Orunodoi will soon reach the accounts of all women in Rupohihat," Sarma said.

Taking another swipe at Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, Sarma alleged that the party leader had failed to arrange legal assistance for Mamataz despite having shared biryani with her three times.

"Rakibul, who ate biryani three times, could not arrange a lawyer for Mamataz," Sarma said.

Sarma also referred to Huda as a "rice thief", alleging that the rice had perhaps been used to make biryani.

"He probably made biryani with that rice. Now the stomach will have to be cut open to take out Orunodoi," Sarma said.

The chief minister further told voters that they could judge the BJP based on its performance.

"If voting for the BJP feels sweet, keep voting for us. If it tastes bitter, do not vote for us in 2031," he said.

Sarma also referred to Mamataz Begum and said that the truth would come out if her son was questioned.

He again targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, using the term "pagol" (mad) while attacking him.

Asked about the CJP, Sarma declined to comment, saying he had no knowledge of the matter.

Sarma's remarks came during the final phase of campaigning for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled for October 6. Rupohihat is one of the Assembly segments under the Nagaon parliamentary constituency. Recent campaign speeches by Sarma have also focused on Nurul Huda's alleged failure to deliver development and welfare benefits in the constituency.