“If people stop calling me Mama, I would probably die”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 spoke about his emotional bond with the people of Assam during interactions following the first cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in BJP-led NDA government.

The remarks came a day after Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on May 12 in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior NDA leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers from various states and dignitaries from across the country.

Responding to a question on his strong people-to-people connection and the popular “Mama” image associated with him, Sarma said the emotional relationship with the people would always continue.

“If people stop calling me Mama, I would probably die,” Sarma said with a smile, highlighting the deep personal connection he shares with the public.

He further added that beyond politics and public positions, humanity remains most important.

“We may be political leaders, we may be somebody, father of somebody, leader for somebody, but at the end of the day we are human. As long as we maintain our human character, I think we will be able to deliver,” he said.

Sarma’s “Mama” identity has become widely associated with his public outreach and welfare-driven image across Assam over the past several years.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.