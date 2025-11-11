‘If someone is happy in another’s death, they are supporting terrorism’: Himanta after Delhi blast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 11 condemned the Delhi blast that killed at least 12 people, urging citizens to stand united against any attempt to revive terrorism in the country.

Speaking to reporters during a programme at Raha in Nagaon district, Sarma said the state police had been instructed to closely monitor social media posts that express support, directly or indirectly, for acts of terror. He warned that individuals from Assam found engaging in such activity could face arrest.

“The blast in Delhi is highly condemnable. As we all know, in the last two days, a huge quantity of explosives was seized from specific people. Definitely, a big design was there. Hopefully, we will get a clearer picture by evening,” the chief minister said.

A powerful explosion tore through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others. The incident has reignited concerns about urban security and the resurgence of terror networks.

Sarma stressed the need for public unity during such times, saying, “The people have to come together so that terrorism cannot rear its head again.”

He also revealed that police had detected disturbing trends online following the incident. “Some people are making Facebook posts either welcoming the news or posting happy emojis. This trend was also visible after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year,” he said.

According to the chief minister, such behaviour amounts to supporting terrorism. “If someone is happy in another’s death, they are directly or indirectly supporting terrorism. I have already told the DGP to check who these people are, and if they are from our state, we will arrest them if needed,” he added.

Sarma reiterated that Assam would not tolerate any attempt—online or otherwise—to glorify or encourage acts of terror.