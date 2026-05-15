IFAD delegation meets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, discusses rural livelihood project in Assam

A high-level delegation from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Friday, May 15, met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed a proposed project aimed at improving agricultural productivity and strengthening rural livelihoods in Assam.

The delegation was led by Donal F Brown, Associate Vice-President, Department of Country Operations, IFAD.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the delegation called on the Chief Minister at Koinadhara in Guwahati, where discussions were held on an IFAD-funded development initiative focused on the rural economy.

“The discussions centred on a proposed IFAD-funded project aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and strengthening rural livelihoods across Assam,” the CMO said in a statement.

Officials said the proposed project is expected to support farmers, improve agricultural output, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in rural areas of the state.

IFAD is an international financial institution and a specialised agency of the United Nations that works towards reducing rural poverty, improving food security, and promoting sustainable agricultural development in developing countries.