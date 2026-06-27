IGP Akhilesh Singh chairs key law and order review meeting in Assam's Tinsukia

Assam Police Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh chaired a key meeting at the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police's office to review the district's law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by IGP (Operations) Jitmal Dole, senior officials of Tinsukia Police, the Indian Army, and the CRPF.

Officials held detailed discussions on the prevailing security situation in the district, with particular focus on measures to prevent and curb insurgent activities.

Sources said several important strategic meetings have been conducted over the past two days during IGP Akhilesh Singh's visit to Tinsukia as part of efforts to strengthen security coordination and maintain law and order in the region.