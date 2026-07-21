IIM Guwahati begins first MBA academic session with inaugural batch of 52 students
Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated IIM Guwahati's first MBA academic session on July 21. The launch with 52 students marks the institute's formal academic entry as India's 22nd IIM.
- Ranoj Pegu accompanied the Chief Minister and shared the update on X
- MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya also attended the inauguration programme in Guwahati
- Students were encouraged to make the most of the new academic chapter
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 21 inaugurated the first academic session of the MBA programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, marking the beginning of the institute’s academic journey as India’s 22nd IIM.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who shared the update on X, accompanied the Chief Minister during the inauguration. MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya also attended the programme.
The institute has commenced its inaugural MBA programme with a batch of 52 students, creating new opportunities for world-class management education in Assam. Extending his best wishes to the students, Pegu expressed hope that they would make the most of this new academic chapter.
The permanent campus of IIM Guwahati is being developed on 574 bighas of land at Marabhita and Dighalkuchi villages in Kamrup district. Once completed, the campus is expected to emerge as a premier centre of excellence for management education, innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.
The establishment of IIM Guwahati is expected to strengthen Assam’s higher education ecosystem and nurture future leaders who can contribute to the state’s economic and social development.
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